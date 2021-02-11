BELTON — While the weather outside was icy Thursday, inside the Bell County Expo Center the heat was the real issue.
Sisters Kathryn and Emily Ward, Troy High School students, stood next to cages of chickens fanning them with pieces of cardboard to keep them cool.
The sisters, along with many other students, were competing Thursday in the poultry competition of the Bell County Youth Fair. The competition had divisions for turkeys and two types of chickens, broilers and roasters.
While fanning her chicken to keep it cool, Kathryn, who has made it to the sale before, said she was not sure about her chances this year because of how large some competitors were.
“After a couple weeks you start to kind of see which ones are the bigger ones and then you just show two,” Kathryn, 17, said. “I definitely think there are some big chickens out here, and I am hoping for the best, but I guess we will see.”
Emily, 16, said she decided this year to switch competitions, from raising rabbits to chickens — like her sister. She said she had become bored of raising rabbits, and raising roasters requires a bit more time and effort.
Chickens, Emily said, need to have their food given to them at certain times in order to not overeat.
“It actually is a little bit harder than rabbits since rabbits you can just fill up all their food,” Emily said. “But chickens eat so much so it’s a little bit more of a responsibility to take care of them. But, so far it has been pretty easy.”
For the competition, the two sisters and their brother Jacob each raised 25 birds so they could choose the best two to enter.
Chickens are one of the faster animals to raise, the sisters said. The ones used for the competition were bought in late December.
Kathryn said the main goal of the roaster competition was for them to have good meat on the birds, and for the breasts to be more rectangular than heart-shaped.
“You want it to be rectangular, the breast, but a lot of chickens genetically are more heart-shaped,” Kathryn said. “So a lot of it is just luck, just feeding them and (dealing) with however their genetics are.”