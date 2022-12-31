The fatal stabbing of a Belton High School senior on campus was the Telegram’s most read online news story of 2022.
The incident occurred May 4 at the high school, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. His initial $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail was reduced to $175,000 by visiting state District Judge Robert Stem of Falls County. Allison was freed from jail July 15.
Allison also had a $15,000 bond for a misdemeanor assault case in which he was placed on deferred adjudication last year.
Allison allegedly stabbed Ramirez in a campus restroom, then fled the school before police arrested him at his West Temple home.
“When police arrived on the scene (at BHS), life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had) large puncture wounds to his chest,” an arrest affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he succumbed to multiple stabs and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs and arms, the affidavit said.
Allison was identified as the suspect through school surveillance video, the affidavit said.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ended abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Officers noted on the affidavit finding Allison at his home, where he was arrested and taken to the Belton Police Department for interrogation.
“He provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit said. “In that statement, Allison stated he stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”
Allison’s house was searched as part of the investigation, and officers “recovered a folding knife covered with what they suspected was blood,” the affidavit said.
The stabbing prompted class cancellations and extra supervision and security at the campus for the remainder of the school year.
Conditions of Allison’s release include he wears an ankle monitor, stay on house arrest and undergo random drug testing, according to an order of bail reduction filed with the Bell County District Clerk.
The judge also added an additional provision on the order stating that the place of residence for Allison be disclosed only to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and not be made public, according to the order.
During a bond reduction hearing, the defendant’s mother, Denice Allison, testified that the family had received threats and a bounty for their address was offered on social media.
2. Dog Ridge fire prompts swift response
In late July, a wildfire that consumed more than 230 acres sent waves of thick black smoke across Bell County.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety said no structures were involved and there were no mandatory evacuations. But he noted the extreme danger.
“As dry as it is, these trees just ignite, they light up,” he said.
Twenty-five to 30 fire agencies responded to the wildfire, including helicopters and tankers from the Texas A&M Forest Service, Washko said. The forest agency recently set up the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to serve as a reload station for aircraft coming and going to wildfires across Texas.
The fire, dubbed the Dog Ridge fire, started at about 1:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of FM 1670, several miles north of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
3. 2021 soup throwing incident draws continued interest
A moment of anger — recorded on video in November 2021 — brought national attention to a Temple woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a restaurant employee.
A 2021 Telegram story about Amanda Martinez’s arrest on a charge of assault causing bodily injury continued to capture reader interest in 2022.
The charge stems from a Nov. 7, 2021, incident at Sol de Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive, where Martinez allegedly assaulted an employee.
“(Martinez) got the soup to go, and when she arrived at home and opened the soup, she found that the plastic lid had melted into the soup because of the temperature,” an arrest affidavit said. “After a short conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant then took the soup and went back to the restaurant to make a complaint in person.”
At the restaurant, things escalated. A video of the assault went viral and was broadcasted nationally.
“During the conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant became upset and then grabbed the now open soup with both hands and threw the soup into the victim’s face,” the affidavit said. “The victim provided Temple Police with a verbal and written statement at the scene that when the soup was thrown in her face, it caused her eyes to sting, and her nose was bleeding from where she had recently gotten her nose pierced before this incident.”
Martinez was later arrested on a warrant. She was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond on Nov. 17, 2021.
Her trial, rescheduled several times, is set for Feb. 27.
4. Toddler burned visiting father
In August, Temple Police and Child Protective Services were investigating how a toddler was severely burned during a visit with his father, requiring the boy to be flown to Galveston for specialized medical treatment.
The toddler, nearly 2 years old, suffered second- and third-degree burns while visiting his father when he was injured, according to Temple Police and a Gofundme.com fundraiser.
An active case for injury to a child was filed, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple officers were notified of the incident at about 8:54 p.m. Aug. 8 when they were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officers met a CPS investigator, who advised them about an incident at about 6 p.m. that day, Mackowiak said.
“A toddler was life-flighted to a burn center in Galveston … after sustaining second- and third-degree burns,” Mackowiak said. “The boy’s father said he was playing with the toddler outside and sat him down on the front of a skateboard, he pushed the skateboard and let it roll down the sidewalk without his hands on it. The toddler then fell off the skateboard onto concrete and sustained burns from the fall.”
The father told police he placed the boy in a warm bath and applied petroleum jelly to his injuries, Mackowiak said.
5. H-E-B meat thefts receive attention
The bold theft of $2,000 worth of meat from a Temple H-E-B store was the fifth most popular online story of 2022.
Temple Police said two Killeen women — later identified as LaTonya Thomas, 53, and Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40 — allegedly took meat April 15 from the H-E-B store at 3002 S. 31st St. in South Temple. Both face theft charges.
“The department hasn’t seen a meat theft of this magnitude recently,” Mackowiak told the Telegram. “Theft at grocery stores is not uncommon, especially during the holidays, but again not of this magnitude.”
During the incident, an H-E-B employee told police the women loaded a shopping cart with large quantities of meat products they did not pay for. The employee confronted the women and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load the unpaid for meat into their vehicle.
A video posted on TikTok showed a white, four-door Chrysler car drive off from the store.
Another video on the platform showed the suspect vehicle in front of a duplex on Adams Avenue as a person asked a man who got out of the car about meat and brisket.
6. Snakes slither in spring
In May, the Telegram wrote about snakes coming out of hiding, which was the sixth most-read story.
Rattlesnakes were discovered when a Salado family went outside to enjoy their pool. Someone picked up a foam pool noodle to see a large rattlesnake fall out, along with several baby snakes still inside, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
Snake sightings often occur in springtime, officials said.
“Spring is always peak season for snakes, and you are most likely to encounter one if you live near water,” Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, said.
Animal experts recommend leaving a snake alone, back away slowly and don’t panic.
“The best defense against venomous snakes is avoidance,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
7. Powerful tornado hit Salado area
In April, a powerful EF-3 tornado, with winds up to 165 mph, swept into Bell County and carved a path of destruction along its 8-mile route — reducing homes to rubble, slicing down large trees and power lines, and injuring 23 people, one critically.
Amazingly, no fatalities were immediately reported as responders from multiple agencies canvassed damaged neighborhoods, including the Salado and Youngsport areas, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
“It is not, in any sense, a minor miracle that we did not have any deaths associated with the event,” Blackburn said at a news conference in Salado. “If you look at the devastation created last night, it is hard to imagine that (deaths) did not occur.”
Sixty-three buildings — including two churches and 61 homes — were hit by the tornado’s touchdown in Salado, resulting in numerous injuries, officials said.
“Twelve have been transported to area hospitals, one I’m told in critical condition,” Blackburn said. “The other 11 were either not transported or treated and released from the hospital.”
Resident Brenda Cox said her Salado area home was spared by the tornado, although the building was pounded by hail.
“We had hail between the size of a baseball and a softball,” she said. “We just had a new roof put on. I’m pretty sure we’re going to need another new roof put on.”
8. Former teacher sentenced
In May, a former teacher and counselor with the Temple Independent School District was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student while he was a teacher at Travis Science Academy between 2009 and 2011.
Eric Ryan Thornal, 37, of Temple was sentenced by 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said Thornal deceived many people to be able to get away with his crime and asked for a 10-year sentence. Strimple said the DA’s office agreed to plea in the case on Aug. 13, 2021.
“He groomed (the victim), her mother, and the whole community,” Strimple said. “He violated the trust of his victim, the school district, and the whole community. I hope you send him away for 10 years. That’s what he’s earned.”
9. Bell County vehicle hours adjusted
In July, Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke, who runs the county’s vehicle registration office, announced his offices would be closed six out of the next seven Wednesdays for needed training and the clearing of backlogged work.
The days the office were closed were July 13, July 20, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.
10. March tornado coverage
In March, Mitchell Shirocky watched the horizon closely for about eight minutes as he saw a tornado — later confirmed as an EF-1 — that traveled 26 miles from Round Rock move toward his house
“I got to my front door, and I seen it a long way off,” he said. “I saw the tornado coming. I was hoping it was going to go down (Granger) lake, but it changed direction.”
The tornado that struck Granger and later moved into southern Bell County was one of at least 11 throughout Texas that were confirmed by the National Weather Service.
No significant damage was reported in Temple, Belton, Bell County or Milam County, officials said. Damage in Buckholts and Rosebud was reviewed by the weather service to determine if those were tornado strikes.
Damage from the storm was visible across Granger, about 32 miles south of Temple.
The Granger High School gymnasium served as a shelter for people displaced by the tornado. Principal Shane Wagner said the community came together to help. On March 22, there were 51 volunteers and just 11 people needing shelter.
“We had people here only for a couple of hours,” he said. “Volunteers, we had a lot. We only had a few families that needed help.”