United Way of Central Texas is slated to host its 11th annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Horny Toad Harley-Davidson dealership in Temple.
Last year, the fundraiser, which was held in a virtual format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised nearly $50,000 for local community impact programs.
“Sixteen professionally decorated Christmas Trees will be raffled off Dec. 2 with over $1,000 worth of gifts beneath each tree,” Veshell Greene, a United Way of Central Texas spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Each tree will be designed by Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop in Temple.
“You purchase raffle tickets, and you put your raffle tickets into a bucket for the tree that you would like to win,” Greene told the Telegram. “If your raffle ticket is chosen, you win the tree, you win the decorations and you win all the gifts attached beneath that tree.”
In addition, United Way of Central Texas will have a live and silent auction.
“This year’s live auction items include a H-E-B Chef package, Grand Harley Davidson Tree, and much more,” Greene said. “All winners will take prizes home that evening.”
During the dinner event, Killeen singer-songwriter Rose Short — who was a finalist on the musical TV show “The Voice” in 2019 — will perform.
Event tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3xd4455.
Online bidding tickets are priced at $20, while in-person tickets are priced at $55.
“Online bidding tickets are intended for guests who do not wish to attend Chrome & Carols in person,” United Way of Central Texas posted to its website. “You must be an online bidding ticket holder to be eligible for raffle tree drawings and silent auction. Online bidding ticket holders will not have access to the live auction event.”
Three sponsorship packages also are available: silver social media sponsorship, $250; gold social media sponsorship, $500; and the VIP table sponsorship, $950.
Horny Toad Harley-Davidson is located at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Contact Greene at 254-778-8616 for event information.