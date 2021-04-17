Voters in Rogers ISD will decide May 1 whether to fund a new facility and other district improvements through a $6.1 million bond.
Early voting begins Monday.
The issue will appear on ballots as four propositions: Proposition A, $2.3 million for school facilities improvements; Proposition B, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym; Proposition C, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility; and Proposition D, $100,000 for a softball locker room facility.
Proposition A
Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig said the bond’s top priorities are to replace roofing older than 20 years, replace buses older than 15 years, replace heating and air-conditioner units older than 15 years and install security enhancements.
“We’ve got a lot of really old buses … and they’re going out of order faster than we can replace them,” Craig told the Telegram. “Most of our (school buses) are over 15 years old with over 200,000 miles … and if you can’t afford new ones, you have to keep the old ones running.”
The superintendent said the district will purchase six new school buses if Proposition A passes.
“A typical school bus is about $100,000 … and we’re looking at six buses. You can hardly get (the price) much cheaper than that,” Craig said.
Proposition B
He said the district also is aiming to open a new auxiliary gymnasium with the proposed funding — a facility that would give Rogers ISD, an 875-student district, extra athletic training space.
“We have an old gym that was built in 1941 that we still use every day. … You can’t see the three-point line in the corner and the bleachers are not accessible,” Craig said. “We play some of our sub varsity games there ... so this auxiliary gym would provide a new game space.”
He said Rogers ISD likely would utilize architectural plans similar to other districts.
Proposition C
The East Bell County school district also is exploring opening an early childhood education facility.
“We want to add a pre-K (level) for 3-year-olds, and offer employee day care,” Craig said. “Those are the things we’ve been talking about for a couple years, but we just haven’t had the space in our current elementary to do it.”
He said the facility would help recruit and maintain staff members.
“The employees would have to pay for the day care, but there’s a convenience in having your children right here beside you,” Craig said.
Community forum
Although the Rogers ISD superintendent said he has spoken with a number of families about the $6.1 million bond, Craig said it can sometimes be difficult to share useful information.
“We have had so many Rogers ISD voters in the past that didn’t have any information about the bond,” Craig said. “Many people were just voting ‘no’ because of the (ballot’s) new language requirement saying it is a property tax increase.”
However, Craig is hopeful more Rogers ISD voters will head to the polling locations this year informed, and is encouraging voters to attend the district’s second community forum at 6 p.m. April 29 — a meeting that will be held at the Bonds Building.