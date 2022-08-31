BELTON — After deliberating for seven hours Tuesday, a Bell County jury failed to reach verdicts in the combined murder trial of two Killeen women accused of fatally shooting a Temple teenager.
The racially diverse 12-person panel heard testimony for almost a week and a half in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during an attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22, were both charged with murder.
Two other defendants, Jazlyn Miller and Veronica Martin, also are charged in the incident and awaiting their respective days in court. Miller faces a robbery charge while Veronica Martin also is charged with murder.
Jurors started their deliberations at about 2:50 p.m.
Hours into their deliberations, jurors asked to review transcripts of two witnesses, including Miller, who testified during the trial that her co-defendants Brent and Swint met with Kohlhaas in the car for a marijuana deal when he has fatally shot.
Later, the jury sent 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie a note saying they were divided on verdicts. He responded that if the jury cannot make a decision, then a mistrial could be declared and a new trial would be ordered.
At 9:50 p.m., the jury asked Duskie if they could go home for the day.
The judge informed them they had to continue deliberating until a verdict was reached.
A few minutes later, a bailiff handed Duskie a note from the jury indicating they could not reach a verdict.
The jury was then called back into the courtroom, where Duskie asked the foreperson if the jury could not reach a verdict in both cases.
“Yes,” the foreperson said. “There are several disagreements on both cases.”
The foreperson was then asked for a recount of the votes for the verdict.
He responded seven jurors voted guilty while five voted not guilty in both cases.
“I declare a mistrial,” Duskie said. “There is a hung jury.”
New trial ordered
Duskie directed attorneys involved in the case — Zachary Boyd, representing Swint, Michael White, representing Brent, and the two prosecutors, Bell County Assistant District Attorneys Sandra Martin and Erica Morgan — to get together with the court coordinator to set a date for another trial.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin told jurors they “can infer from the evidence that Isaac was shot. It takes some time for people to realize he was shot. Then the science comes in. From there, the investigation takes place.”
Boyd, Swint’s defense attorney, told jurors that the state failed to present convincing evidence against the defendants.
“Y’all can evaluate the credibility of the officers when they were under cross-examination,” he said. “We talked about charge them all and let the jury decide. We talked about cherry-picking the evidence. The law does not get to cherry-pick the evidence. There is no room for that in the justice system.”
White, Brent’s defense attorney, said evidence recovered at the scene — a bag of marijuana and Kohlhaas’ money and wallet — indicated that no robbery took place although the drug deal turned sour.
“The answer you provide should not be based on Isaac’s loss,” he said. “Cash is not taken, the wallet was not taken, the dope was not taken. It wasn’t a robbery. No one can tell you what happened inside the white Chrysler. You can’t rule out that Isaac pulled a gun. You can’t rule out that Veronica Martin had a gun.”
The jury heard testimony from police officers, forensic scientists, another participant in the crime, and friends of the accused, among others, before being charged to deliberate on the case.