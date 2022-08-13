Nine members of a violent Temple gang who caused terror in the city and region from 2014 to 2020 are continuing their process in the federal court system.
The defendants are Jason Mayse, 41; Christopher Meyers, 26; Reginald Williams, 29; Desmond Wilkerson, 29; Atorius Marquis Williams, 25; Demonta Daniels, 23; Trashawn Lamar Alexander, 28; James Roy Whitfield, 29; and Jyraciel Whitfield, 26.
Meyers was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years imprisonment. The others are awaiting their day in court.
An uptick in local violent crimes in 2017 led the Temple Police Department to launch a Violent Crime Task Force to handle the caseload.
Their efforts paid off when law enforcement officials announced a federal grand jury indicted multiple suspects who were part of the Temple-based gang responsible for violent crimes in the area.
A group of 10 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation. They are: the FBI; Temple, Belton, Cameron, and Hearne police departments; Bell County Organized Crime Unit; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The gang began operating in 2014 and continued until the filing of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment on Oct. 13, 2020.
The RICO indictment alleges that five suspects conspired to commit five murders — including three in Temple and one in Belton and one in Hearne — violent assault; drug trafficking; extortion; and armed robberies. It also charges that six men brandished a firearm during a robbery and another two men fired a gun during a violent crime. Additionally, the indictment states three suspects conspired to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
Gang activities
The indictment alleges that all suspects were members of the criminal organization called Killas with Aggression.
“KWA, an organization, engaged in, among other things, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, murder, robbery and extortion,” the indictment said. “This organization has historically encompassed the area of … East Temple.”
The indictment further alleged that the group operated as a gang to create a racketeering enterprise to enrich its members preserve and protect power in its territory through intimidation, violence, assault and murder.
Other tactics alleged in the indictment were intimidating witnesses of crimes, planning crimes from inside prison institutions, and protecting its members to avoid prosecution from law enforcement.
To protect their illicit drug enterprise, the members utilized violence and intimidation, the indictment said.
“Members of the enterprise and their associates promoted a climate of fear through violence and threats of violence and sought retribution on anyone who showed them or the enterprise any disrespect,” the indictment said.
To achieve that goal, the indictment alleges the gang maintained and circulated firearms and stolen vehicles.
The use of telephones, both outside and inside jails, were alleged to be used in the indictment to plan crimes and avoid detection from law enforcement.
“Members … bragged about their illegal activity … to each other and made videos and took pictures of themselves posing with firearms and money in an effort to reflect their membership in the KWA and to intimidate others in the community,” the indictment said. “Members of the enterprise and their associates targeted and retaliated against rival drug dealers.”
Conspiracy indictment
“It was further part of the conspiracy that each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering in the conduct of the affairs of the enterprise,” the indictment said.
The alleged crimes of the gang, according to the indictment, include:
• Atorius Williams allegedly killed a man during a Nov. 26, 2015, gunfight in Hearne when he was disrespected while gambling.
• Atorius Williams and Daniels allegedly robbed and killed a drug dealer in Belton who did not use the gang as his supplier on Sept. 30, 2017. Belton resident Redrick Robinson was shot and killed in his bedroom in 2017.
• Alexander and Atorius allegedly robbed and killed a drug dealer in Temple who did not use the gang as his supplier on December 2017.
Archie Lee Geiger, 49, was shot and killed Dec. 10, 2017, at his Temple residence at 1309 N. Second St. He was well known to local and federal authorities regarding narcotics activity when he was killed, the Telegram previously reported.
• Meyers and Atorius Williams allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped a drug dealer in Temple who did not use the gang as his supplier on Dec. 22, 2017.
• Daniels, Alexander and Atorius Williams allegedly robbed another drug dealer in Temple on Jan. 8, 2016, while Atorius Williams reportedly shot at the man as he fled the house.
• On Jan. 16, 2018, the alleged robbing and killing of a drug dealer occurred in Temple. The dealer did not use the gang as his supplier, according to the indictment. The homicide of Willie Howard, 59, at 817 N. Fourth St. in Temple was believed to involve the theft of money or narcotics, police said. The slaying occurred during a robbery, Temple Police told the Telegram.
• The Jan. 30, 2018, alleged killing of one man and wounding of another man when trying to rob a drug dealer but entered the wrong house by Alexander, Daniels and Atorius Williams. April Lashawn Isaac, 36, of Temple was found dead on Jan. 31, 2018, in the 500 block of East Young Avenue. Police said the slaying occurred during a robbery, the Telegram previously reported during a rash of violent home invasions, some of which were fatal.
Wilkerson allegedly met with other members in Killeen to discuss the inner workings and use of violence of the gang on Feb. 3, 2018.
• James Whitfield and Atorius Williams allegedly shot and robbed a drug dealer who used a different distributor in Cameron on Sept. 13, 2018.
• Meyers and Alexander allegedly robbed and shot a rival drug dealer in Temple on June 11, 2019.
The indictment alleges that two or more members of the gang conspired with each other to commit the crimes.
Other crimes
The indictment alleges that Johnson, Wilkerson and Mayse conspired to obtain 100 kilograms of marijuana to distribute from 2014 to 2020.
Johnson, the indictment alleges, also conspired to obtain about 500 grams of cocaine to distribute in February and March of 2020.
From Sept. 1, 2017, until 2020, all suspects but Mayse conspired to obstruct, delay and affect commerce by robbery and violence or threat of violence, including several assaults and murder, the indictment said.
Continued gang violence
Temple officials have said for years that Temple does not have a significant gang problem
Former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell told the Telegram in 2016 and 2017 that local gang activity was minimal but noted robberies and other street crimes were rising in some parts of town.
The uptick in crime seemed to stop after the federal RICO indictment was handed down in 2020.
However, gang-related shootings have been on the rise in Temple in 2022.
Officials continue to say the gang problem is under control in Temple. However, during a bond reduction hearing in May of an alleged gang member accused of a retaliation shooting, Temple Police Department Detective Josh Moore testified under oath about the issue.
“It’s the worst we’ve seen,” Moore said during the hearing. “Since Feb. 13, it started a rash of shootings, and I asked for assistance to deal with gang violence.”
Moore said three patrol officers were assigned solely to deal with gang violence in Temple.