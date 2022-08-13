Christopher Meyers

Christopher Meyers, 26, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment Wednesday after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge on May 5 to U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Manske in Waco.

Nine members of a violent Temple gang who caused terror in the city and region from 2014 to 2020 are continuing their process in the federal court system.

