BELTON — A Belton woman reportedly stole a man’s debit card and $40 cash on Halloween to buy pizza and a pay for a ride from Lyft.
Halloween was the second time Penny Sue Weaver reportedly took something from homes near where she lived, according to arrest affidavits.
On Aug. 13, Weaver reportedly took a neighbor’s laptop and had someone else pawn it, a second affidavit said.
A man living on East Avenue C discovered Oct. 31 his debit card and cash were missing from his wallet at home, and two unauthorized charges were made on it. One charge was from a pizza restaurant, and it caused his balance to become negative.
The man then saw a pizza delivery driver stop at his neighbor’s house and deliver a pizza there. He checked and found his card was used to buy it, and a Belton Police officer confirmed it, the affidavit said.
Weaver admitted she went into the man’s house on Oct. 30, opened his wallet and took out the card and two $20 bills.
In the case of the stolen laptop, the officer learned it was pawned at EZPawn at 1205 W. Adams Ave. in Temple by someone who knew Weaver well. Weaver lived nearby and, on Oct. 20, admitted to an officer she opened the home’s back door, went in and stole the laptop.
Two warrants for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony were signed Dec. 11 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Weaver was in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $200,000 for two first-degree felony counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit theft.
She has aliases that include Penny Goad and Penny Holt.