BELTON — It did not come as a shock for Evrhett White that this week’s adverse weather conditions subsided in time for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 83rd annual Easter Pageant on Wednesday — a three-show event that drew more than 6,000 total spectators.
“It was storming my freshman year in the morning but then the clouds parted right at noon,” White, a senior marketing major, told the Telegram. “It hasn’t rained in 83 years (at the pageant) and I don’t think it’s going to rain in the next 83.”
The 20-year-old, who served as this year’s director, noted how the planning and production for the Easter Pageant involved more than 350 students and children of UMHB faculty — a collective that had an opportunity to bond over their faith.
“The directors were picked by (UMHB President Randy O’Rear) and his faculty a year ago … so we’ve been making timelines, preparing costumes and props, working on technical stuff and memorizing sound cues,” White said. “But more importantly we had to prepare our hearts because it is super emotional to watch.”
Seth Brennan, a senior mathematics major from Spring, portrayed Jesus, while Taylor Humphrey, a senior elementary education major from Belton, portrayed Mary — roles that the pair was selected for based on their Christian faith and character.
“Being able to participate in Easter Pageant has given me a whole new perspective of the Gospel story,” Brennan said. “I’ve been given the opportunity to step into the shoes of Jesus and experience some of the emotions he had, and that has changed me. It has really awakened a desire to pursue Jesus even more because the pain, suffering and sacrifice of my Savior has become more real to me.”
Cordell Spears, who played a Roman guard, also called his participation in the Easter Pageant transformative.
“I have read the crucifixion story countless times, but being put into the story physically and seeing it with my own eyes is a totally different experience,” Spears, a UMHB freshman, said. “Dragging the thieves to the crosses, then holding my Savior in the air has put love in my heart for what He sacrificed for me.”
White hopes more people understand the gravity of that sacrifice.
“Our sins aren’t buried or covered up,” he said. “They’re destroyed on that cross and Jesus’ resurrection is the most important thing in history. Taking the time to remember that and to be grateful is super important.”
People who were unable to attend the Easter Pageant can view a recorded version of the show online at umhb.edu/live.