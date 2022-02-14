Belton residents will likely see a new face on the City Council starting in May following an announcement Monday.
Councilman Guy O’Banion, who occupies Place 7 on the Council, announced that he does not plan to seek reelection. Instead, Stephanie O’Banion, Guy’s spouse, plans to run for her husband’s Council seat.
Stephanie O’Banion, who serves on Belton’s planning and zoning commission, is the president and chief executive officer for the United Way of Central Texas based in Temple.
If elected later this year, Stephanie O’Banion would serve for three years as one of the seven members on the Council.
O’Banion is the second person in Belton to file for a place on the May 7 ballot, along with incumbent Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who filed to run in Place 6 earlier this month.
Friday is the final day for residents in Bell County to file as a candidate for a number of local elections.