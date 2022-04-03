County officials today will consider spending more than $425,000 for building automation system components at the Bell County Justice Center.
The system — which controls heating and air-conditioning units — is among the capital improvement projects planned this year in the county.
At its 9 a.m. meeting, the Commissioners Court will consider authorizing Judge David Blackburn to enter in a contract with Capstone Mechanical through the Buyboard purchasing cooperative for the furnishing and installation of controls and cooling tower valve replacement at the Justice Center, according to the agenda. The meeting will be at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
County officials said the contract came in under budget as the contract calls for a payment of $425,887.
The Justice Center, 1201 Huey Drive, includes court and jail facilities. A planned expansion of the jail, to include a large minimum-security facility, is underway.
An old HVAC system manages the jail. County officials have said the jail’s system will need to be replaced as well and will be its own budget item at a later date.
The Commissioners Court is also considering other purchases: $58,711 for 87 OptiPlex 3090 computers as part of its annual desktop refresh program, and $8,629.12 for subscription services for employee performance management software to be utilized by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
A public hearing will be held during the meeting to “discuss, consider and take action on the amount of the mandatory provider participation payments that the Bell County Commissioners Court intends to require of all local hospitals in fiscal year 2022 and how the revenue will derived from those payments is to be spent,” according to the agenda.
Commissioners also will review and possibly take action on the county burn ban, which was extended by the court last week to April 25.
Wildfires that started on Fort Hood spread to other areas of Bell and Coryell counties, but after intensive firefighting efforts last week, those fires mostly are contained now, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service and Fort Hood officials.