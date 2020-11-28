A Travis County Sheriff’s deputy was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Milam County.
The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 9 about 4½ miles east of Milano, according to a new release from Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Safety.
Senior deputy Robert Andrew “Drew” Small, 48, of Wimberley was traveling west on U.S. 79 riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motocycle. A 2007 Pontiac G6 Sedan driven by Joseph Charles Miller, 17, of Cameron was traveling east on US 79.
For reasons unknown, the Pontiac crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with the motorcycle, Washko said. Small was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash investigation is still active.
Small was assigned to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office’s motors unit, according to a news release from Kristen Dark, senior public information director with the sheriff’s office. He was off duty at the time of the accident and was reportedly driving home from Louisiana.
Small joined TCSO in December 1995, starting in dispatch, according to Dark. He served as a corrections officer for several years before becoming a deputy in 2006. He worked night shift patrol in western Travis County for more than a decade, then moved to the motors unit in December 2018.
He recently received a unit citation for his work with the special response team, Dark said in the release, and his employee development file was filled with letters of appreciation and commendation from the community.