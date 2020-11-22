Two Temple warming shelters will be ready to house the homeless when temperatures fall to near freezing.
Impact Temple Church and the Salvation Army in Temple will open their shelters when the weather is forecasted to reach 32 degrees, or slightly higher for rainy weather, said Roy Rhodes, pastor of Impact Temple Church.
“Our plan is to open any night this winter when the temperature is forecast to a felt temperature of 32 degrees or 35 degrees on a wet night,” Rhodes said. “These temperatures factor in the wind-chill factor, and aren’t necessarily thermometer temps. On such nights, both the Salvation Army and Impact will be open.”
Although temperatures have briefly dipped into the low 30s this autumn, the shelters are ready, Rhodes said.
Impact Temple Church is at 306 E. Adams Ave. The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, which usually houses mostly women and children, is at 419 W. Ave. G.
Forecasts this week show temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s with lows ranging from 41 to 62.
Both shelters will require masks and other COVID-19 safety measures, including taking temperatures of people upon arrival.
Plastic barriers in place at Impact church at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic have been removed, Rhodes said, prompting the need for the use of masks for people moving inside the shelters.
Rhodes said an isolated space at Impact Temple could be set up if a homeless person has the virus.
On cold nights, shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.
Impact will serve the homeless both dinner and breakfast, and there will be an opportunity for people to shower, Rhodes said.
Volunteers will be needed for a variety of tasks, he said, including those who can stay overnight, prep meals or help clean the facilities. A link to sign up is on the church’s Facebook page.
Volunteers can also contact Rhodes at 254-493-5422 or email impacttempletx@gmail.com.