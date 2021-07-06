Greg and Mary Spano took over the Temple High aquatics program in September, and together the husband-and-wife duo is implementing their vision of keeping the community active through training at the recently renovated James W. Hardin Swim Center.
The $5.4 million facility, which opened its doors to swimmers in January, was financed by Temple ISD’s 2015 bond.
Although Temple High’s aquatics program — which trained at the city of Temple’s Sammons Park Indoor Pool during renovations — largely utilized the approximately 20,000-square-foot facility this past spring, Mary Spano highlighted how she and her husband are exploring opportunities to expand its use.
“We landed here in Temple in September and were hired to implement our vision for TISD swimming,” Mary, the assistant swim coach for Temple High, told the Telegram. “Our vision includes varsity competitive swimming, junior high competitive swimming, district-wide fourth-grade learn-to-swim, U.S. competitive swimming, community learn-to-swim and potentially U.S. Masters Swim- ming.”
In May, Platinum Aquatics, a nonprofit swim team founded by the Spanos, was among those that found a home at the James W. Hardin Swim Center.
Mary Spano — who noted how the year-round swim team recently kicked off learn-to-swim lessons and a summer squad swim clinic — said two former Texas A&M University swimmers assisted with a training session last month: Esther Gonzalez and Bethany Galat.
“Esther has been volunteering her time for Platinum Aquatics on Saturdays, and she (recently) brought her friend and teammate Bethany to practice,” Spano said. “Both Esther and Bethany were swimmers at Texas A&M University and have each boasted an impressive swimming career.”
Gonzalez’s accolades include being the Mexican National Champion in both the long and short course 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, short course 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke and the 50-meter butterfly.
Meanwhile, Galat’s career includes qualifying for NCAA championships for four consecutive years, swimming in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, medaling in the 2017 and 2018 FINA World Championships, and medaling in the 2019 Pan Pacific Championships.
Mary Spano said she is always grateful for decorated athletes, such as Gonzalez and Galat, for sharing tips and insights with their swimmers.
She also previously told the Telegram how implementing a learn-to-swim program at the Hardin Swim Center could potentially save lives.
“We live in an area with lakes and lots of water,” Mary said in January. Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children “12 years old and younger, so exposing them to just one round of lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent.”
Greg Spano, the head coach for Temple High’s aquatics program, was equally passionate when discussing the impact a learn-to-swim program could have on the region’s youths.
“Drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children under the age of 12, and that’s a statistic we don’t like in the aquatics industry,” he said. “Every opportunity we get to change that statistic is what our goal is. We want to build programming that allows the opportunity for the swimmer to choose whether they want to swim competitively or recreationally.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is excited and looking forward to watching the Spanos develop a culture for swimming within the Temple community.
“We are bringing all programs up to the highest standard and making them as community-friendly as possible,” Ott told the Telegram. “Temple has had a long-standing tradition of top notch swimmers and this is a program we’ve wanted to resurrect and return to the gold standard. Having the Spano family take over this program with their level of expertise … I fully expect this program to reach new heights in their brand-new facility.”