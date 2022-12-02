The Temple Education Foundation will be better able to support Temple ISD graduates after Retired Col. Mark Erskine and Kathy Erskine established a Memorial Endowed Scholarship in memory of their son, Travis F. Erskine, who died last year.
It will be awarded to a student who wishes to further his or her education at Texas A&M University — an institution that Travis graduated from in 1999 before furthering his education at the South Texas College of Law.
“Travis was sports-oriented and played on the junior varsity Wildcat soccer team,” Lynnsay Macey, the communications chair of TEF, said in a news release. “Travis was a member of the National Honor Society, German Club, and the Key Club while attending THS. His love of Texas A&M University was a constant in his life.”
Travis, who was a member of the Temple High School class of 1995, came from a long line of Wildcats.
“His grandfather, for whom he was named, Fontaine Erskine, graduated from THS in 1928,” Macey said. “His dad, Mark, graduated in 1965 with his mother Kathy (Crews) in 1968 and his brothers, Newton, Todd, and Cary graduating in 1990, 1992, and 1998, respectively. Travis also has two uncles, Retired Col. John F. Erskine and Steven L. Crews, who graduated from THS in 1956 and 1969, respectively, and an aunt, Mary Jo (Erskine) Price who graduated from THS in 1959.”
Kathy Denton, the executive director of TEF, emphasized how endowed scholarships, like the Travis F. Erskine Memorial Endowed Scholarship, allow donors to leave a lasting legacy.
“The Erskine family has a rich Temple Wildcat heritage, with Travis’ grandfather graduating in 1928. That is nearly 100 years ago,” she said. “They are a generous, kind and Temple ‘Wildcat Proud’ family. Because of the generosity of this gift, Temple High School graduating seniors will be able to pursue their dream of continuing their education beyond high school and, in this case, attend Texas A&M. TEF is grateful for the generosity of the Erskine family.”
The Travis F. Erskine Memorial Endowed Scholarship will be presented to the Temple Education Foundation at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in the TISD Administration Building lobby.
“Support in any amount goes directly to Temple ISD students and teachers through TEF’s Innovative Teaching grant program and graduating senior scholarships,” Denton said. “If you give $50 a month or $5, any gift is a benefit to our local schools.”