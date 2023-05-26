Missing Fort Cavazos Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found, according to a press release issued by Army officials, hours after it was revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died. Craig Chamberlain was found alive on Friday.
“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”
In the initial press release, Fort Cavazos did not indicate where Craig was located, or in what condition Craig was in, only that he was alive.
Hours before Craig was located, Army officials announced the death of his wife, Cameron.
“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.
Officials have not said where the spouse died or how she died, although it is believed that she died in Killeen.
Cameron “Cam” Chamberlain, 28, first reported Spc. Chamberlain, 23, missing on May 15, according to Army officials.
“Based on information discovered over the last several days, we assess Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army. Nevertheless, we continue to work with local law enforcement, CID, and his family and friends in an effort to locate him and ensure his safe return,” according to the Fort Cavazos statement. “Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos Army CID at 254-287-2722 or your local law enforcement agency.”
Cam Chamberlain and the soldier had been married since 2020 and resided in Killeen.
In a conversation with FME News Service last week, Chamberlain’s spouse referred to him as “laid-back,” “patient,” and “care-free.”
She said she began to notice changes in Spc. Chamberlain’s demeanor around December 2022 when the two moved into a friend’s house in preparation for his upcoming rotation in Korea. The Army said the soldier never reported to Korea, and Cam Chamberlain said she thought he was still going to work at Fort Cavazos until his disappearance earlier this month.
Killeen police and Army investigators are investigating Cam Chamberlain’s death.
Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) special agents from Fort Cavazos “are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the death investigation of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to Army CID spokesperson Ronna Weyland.