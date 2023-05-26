Cam Chamberlain

Cam Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain, has died, Fort Cavazos officials said.

 Facebook photo

Missing Fort Cavazos Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found, according to a press release issued by Army officials, hours after it was revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died. Craig Chamberlain was found alive on Friday.