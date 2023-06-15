Every Temple ISD employee will receive a 3% salary increase for the 2023-24 school year after the school board adopted a new compensation guide during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott stressed how these raises had been delayed as the Texas legislature closed the 88th regular session without providing public education more funding.
“In the absence of state leadership assisting public education, Temple ISD has decided to take the lead locally and will not allow politics to hold our staff and their families hostage,” the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year said. “We can no longer stand by and allow the fate of public educators to rest in the hands of certain state leaders ignoring this profession. I am grateful to our board for approving this 3% raise for our employees and making this move will keep us competitive or ahead of our peer school districts.”
Although the Legislature is in a special session right now — that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for lawmakers to address property taxes and border security — public education funding was not named an agenda item.
“This special session did not outline teacher/staff compensation as a governor’s priority,” Ott said in a letter to staff obtained by the Telegram. “Furthermore, special sessions last 30 days, which runs well into June and is past the time we must adopt a compensation guide. Temple ISD, along with other public school districts, have been hopeful for additional revenue for teacher/staff compensation. However, this has not happened.”
He called that result disappointing.
“If the governor eventually decides to address teacher/staff compensation at a later special session, then we can try to add additional pay increases as legislative revenue permits,” Ott said. “I remain hopeful and am prepared to spend the entire summer pounding the pavement at the Capitol to support your compensation and well-being. Believe that.”
Belton ISD — which adopted a 2% salary increase for teachers, professionals and administrators in its compensation plan for the 2023-24 school year — expressed similar frustrations on Monday.
“Our hands are tied. We’re not sitting on a bucket of money and just trying to hold on to it,” Belton ISD Area 1 trustee Jeff Norwood said during a school board meeting. “I mean, this is not what we want it to be. As a board, I think it’s important that the community realizes that what the politicians are doing to our teachers and everybody who works in school districts across the state is not right.”
Like Temple ISD, Belton ISD plans to revise its compensation plan as soon as possible.
“We will continue to advocate for increased dollars for our basic allotment for every school district across the state of Texas, and we hope that someday we will actually be funded above the national average for public schools rather than where we are right now,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “With a $33 billion-plus budget surplus in the state, the fact that public education received zero new dollars in the basic allotment despite the inflation impacts is perplexing to me.”