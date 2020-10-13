A woman sitting on a bench Saturday across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple was physically assaulted.
At about 9:40 p.m., a man she didn’t know came up to her in the 2600 block of South 31st Street and allegedly asked her to go with him to his residence, the victim said.
The woman told him no and the suspect reportedly pushed her to the ground and physically assaulted her, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
According to a family member, the woman was left with broken ribs, two deflated lungs and more injuries. She still had chest tubes Tuesday and will need physical and occupational therapy once she is released from the hospital.
Camera footage of the attack is being sought.
No one was arrested on the assault charge by press time Tuesday.