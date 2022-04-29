The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is preparing to pilot a Global Tech Experience program this summer.
The opportunity — available through Austin-based Podium Education — will offer three six-credit tracks for students to participate in: Digital Marketing, Intro to Coding and Data Analytics.
“The program allows students to learn tech and intercultural skills and encourages them to work in diverse teams and learn to build products and services for people of all backgrounds and cultures,” Ashley Smith, a UMHB spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Students access real-world business simulations and intercultural training exercises … to help improve their intercultural communication skills.”
Nancy Bonner, UMHB’s associate provost for strategic initiatives, said she is excited to see this partnership with Podium Education — a business that works with about 50 universities nationwide — come to fruition.
“These courses are open to all UMHB undergraduate students, regardless of their major,” she said. “In this global economy where technology permeates every aspect of our lives, we want to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to benefit by acquiring these high-demand skills.”
Aled Owens, Podium Education’s head of partnerships, highlighted how that enthusiasm is mutual.
“We’re really excited for UMHB students to join our experiential learning platform this summer,” he said. “Students will have the opportunity to improve their intercultural communication skills and earn badges in employer-demanded tech skills, including Excel, Tableau and Shopify.”
Although this “experiential program” will begin courses next month, Smith noted how future availability is dependent on learner interest.
Interested students can read more about the program and reserve a seat for enrollment online at www.globaltech.umhb.edu, according to UMHB.