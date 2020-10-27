Temple Police Department officers and civilian employees plan to donate $1,294 Wednesday to the Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
TPD will also drive by in their patrol vehicles of the Cancer Treatment Center to show support for patients and staff, according to a news release.
The funds were raised the sale of pink badges and T-shirts.
“The men and women of the Temple Police Department are proud participants in the Pink Badges Campaign,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “We stand united in our approach to supporting those with cancer, cancer survivors and the warriors, medical staff and scientists in defeating this disease.”