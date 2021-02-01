Ashley Hine said she has never seen a city like Temple support education so much.
“When we write (innovative teaching grants), we like them to be for things that we find engaging to help learning … and our local businesses are always coming in and helping out,” the fifth-grade science teacher at Raye-Allen Elementary told the Telegram.
On Friday, Hine was among 13 educators awarded grants, totaling $16,000, from the Temple Education Foundation — funding that benefits Temple Independent School District campuses.
In August, TEF awarded an additional $50,000 in grants to educators from 13 of the 15 campuses in the district. These grants fund a variety of classroom initiatives, including new technology, take-home science projects and innovative ways for assisting students in self-regulating their behavior.
Hine, who developed a crime-solving activity for her students, was awarded $300 for her grant proposal. She said students have to work through readings and answer questions to progress forward in their classroom investigations, as each new question is secured in a lock box.
“(Students) have to go through the different processes … and the answer is in the readings,” she said. “To get to the next question, they have to find out the first one, and unlock the box. Whatever group finishes first, or answers all the questions, gets ‘promoted.’”
Hine hopes this activity — expected to impact more than 80 students — will open her fifth-graders up to other careers, including law enforcement and forensics.
“With police right now in the news, our kids are only seeing the negative … but we want them to see some of the different things police officers can do,” she said. “Our school resource officer here actually saw a couple of students working in the hallway once and went over and told them certain things to look for. It’s been really engaging.”
Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, said these grants were made possible through donations from five area businesses: H-E-B, the Temple/Belton Board of Realtors, BBVA, Temple Chamber of Commerce and Grande Communications.
Their support allowed TEF to award a second round of grants to 13 Temple ISD educators — donations Sharon Williams, TEF’s grant chair, was happy to award.
“We are so thankful for our community businesses that made this round of grants possible,” Williams said in a news release. “Through the support of our local businesses, our teachers were allowed the opportunity to have dreams turned into a reality. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the community businesses that are investing in our students, our teachers, our schools and the future of TISD.”
Courtney Macal, a school counselor at Western Hills Elementary, was awarded approximately $980 in grant funding from TEF. She said her grant, which purchased calming kits for her campus’ classrooms, might have encouraged other educators to submit proposals — a trend she hopes continues into the future.
“The fact that the teachers were able to see that I wrote one and that it got funded … I think it helped give teachers the extra nudge to go ahead and say, ‘I think I’m gonna write one, too.’ So we had more teachers apply for the most recent round of them.”
Macal wants donors to understand just how important their contributions are to Temple ISD classrooms.
“I hope that TEF sponsors really know how much of a difference it makes, and how much the students really appreciate the grants,” she said. “You would be amazed how many kids truthfully are blown away when they hear that other people spent their own money on them. I hope people realize what a difference these grants make.”
TEF encourages all teachers to submit future grant proposals online at TempleEducationFoundation.org/programs/innovative-teaching-grants/.
“The TEF grant committee reviews the grant applications and determines whether a teacher or team of teachers will receive funding for their grant proposal,” Brischke said. “Innovative Teaching Grants are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative instructional approaches to accomplish program objectives.”