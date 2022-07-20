A Temple couple faces animal cruelty charges after they were accused of leaving three dogs outside without food or water for more than two weeks in February.
Katherine Lynn Schilling, 35, was arrested on Temple Police Department warrant in the Cooke County city of Gainesville and returned to Bell County on Tuesday. She remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
Schilling and John Jason South, 44, both face animal cruelty charges, Class A misdemeanors, Temple police said.
South was arrested by a Coryell County Sheriff’s deputy on March 16 and later posted a $2,500 bond in Coryell County.
Kiara Nowlin, a city of Temple spokeswoman, said officers and an animal control unit were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of South 45th Street on Feb. 2.
Three pit bull pups — two male, one female — were left unattended out in the yard while the homeowners were away for two and a half weeks.
“A concerned neighbor notified police that the dogs were outside and the homeowners had not been home for some time,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Further investigation by police revealed that the homeowners had left out of state and failed to return, leaving the dogs unattended without adequate food and/or water. The dogs were about 18 months old at the time of the incident.
“A search and seizure warrant was obtained, and the animals were removed from the residence and provided medical care,” Nowlin said.
The malnourished dogs were treated for some injuries.
“Animal Services fed the dogs and transported them to Animal Medical Care for treatment and evaluation,” Mackowiak said.