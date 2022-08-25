BELTON — Four Bell County women sought to rob someone when the perfect victim was found — Temple resident Isaac Kohlhaas.
The women drove around Bell County on Dec. 5, 2018, before they arranged to meet up with Kohlhaas for a marijuana deal at a Temple Walmart, one of the defendants charged in the case testified Thursday.
Jazlyn Miller, 20, of Temple, charged with robbery in the shooting death, testified against her co-defendants in the combined murder trial of Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22. Another defendant, Veronica Martin, 20, is also charged with murder but her trial is delayed.
Miller — shackled at the feet and wearing a green prison jumpsuit — testified in court both with jurors present and out of the courtroom. Miller, who was 16 when the slaying occurred, said she met Swint through social media at age 13 and become friends with her.
In testimony outside the jury’s presence, Miller said she and her co-defendants were together all day trying to find someone to rob.
Later in front of the jury, Miller testified that the group traveled to Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave., on Dec. 5, 2018. There, Martin and Brent exited a gray Impala driven by Swint and got into Kohlhaas’ white Chrysler vehicle two parking spaces away while Miller hid in the Impala’s backseat so Kohlhaas would not see her.
Miller said she heard a gunshot before two of her co-defendants emerged from Kohlhaas’ vehicle
When Brent and Martin returned, there was panic among the group, Miller testified.
“Rashari got back in the car, and she was acting frenzied,” Miller said. “She just kept saying ‘Just go.’”
Miller testified that she asked Brent about what happened since she heard a gunshot.
“I kept asking ‘Did you shoot him?” Miller told the jury. “(Brent) just kept saying ‘I had to.’ Veronica got in the car, and she was holding a lot of money in her hand. It was crumbled up. Rashari kept asking, ‘Did you get anything?’”
Store video
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan showed Miller surveillance video from the Walmart parking lot on the night Kohlhaas died.
The video, taken from the front of the store, showed Kohlhaas park his car in the back of the parking lot — depicted in a small corner of the screen in the video.
She pointed to an area of the screen and identified Brent and Martin as they exited the car.
During cross-examination, Brent’s defense attorney Michael White pointed out to Miller that she misidentified Brent and Martin based on what they wore that day.
Miller testified to assuming who it was based on her experience of the night and not actual identification on the video.
Zachary Boyd, Swint’s appointed public defender, questioned Miller’s credibility since she had testified earlier to initially just naming Martin to police but not Brent and Swint.
“You told certain people some things and others other things,” Boyd told her. “You’re willing to say whatever it takes to save your neck.”
“No, sir,” Miller responded.
“You can’t wait to throw anyone in the grease but yourself,” he said.
“No, sir,” she replied. “I was there. I know who it was.”
Questioning to continue
Boyd’s cross-examination was stopped there since 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie, who is presiding the case, asked the attorney at 4:50 p.m. to begin his redirect on Friday since he wanted to end the day proceedings at 5 p.m. Boyd insisted he wanted to at the start his questioning before the day ended. Duskie told him he had about five minutes but could continue the next day.
Most of the trial Tuesday took place outside the presence of the jury as the judge determined if Lauren Pruitt, who was Martin’s and Miller’s counselor at Fred W Edwards Academy — an alternative school in the Temple Independent School District — could testify about finding out about the crime from Miller and compelling the girls to go to the authorities. Pruitt was not allowed to testify to the jury.
Another matter taken up outside the presence of the jury was Miller’s testimony on extraneous circumstances.
Miller testified to the judge and the attorneys so Duskie could determine whether or not she could testify about other crimes committed with her three co-defendants.
‘Parade of horrors’
Boyd said the locations and facts of the prior crimes were too vague to be admitted as evidence, and there was no way to corroborate or prosecute them, which would paint his client negatively.
“It is clear to me that the state is simply trying to have the upper hand by prejudicing the jury against my client by producing a parade of horrors,” he said.
White echoed Boyd’s arguments and said Miller’s testimony painted Brent in a bad light and downplayed Miller’s involvement in the crime.
“Jazlyn Miller talks about exculpatory things before Dec. 6,” White said. “When it comes to the event, she takes a back seat and level of involvement. We believe that she should not (testify).”
Morgan argued that Miller’s testimony on other events of the day would allow the state to establish all participants worked together to commit the crime.
“The statement that I seek to admit is that they went to a location together to purchase marijuana and that two people got out of the car to purchase the marijuana,” Morgan said. “They were engaging in criminal activity just by purchasing the marijuana.”
Duskie determined Miller could not testify on other crimes that happened before the homicide.
Miller was asked if she was offered any plea deals or special consideration in exchange for her testimony.
“No, I just want to tell the jury,” she responded. “I want to discuss the truth. To put my truth out.”
Miller’s testimony is expected to continue Friday.