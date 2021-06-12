For the first time in decades, Temple school administrators are seeing student population growth as a Central Texas housing boom continues as more families look to the city to call home.
The growth is apparent in Temple ISD’s southeast area — where, like the city’s rapidly growing western side — farmland is being filled in with new neighborhoods that have popped up within a year. Temple’s relatively low cost of living, coupled with a recent report that the city has the cheapest grocery prices in the state, are among the factors helping to persuade hundreds of families each year to settle here as they seek relief from rising costs in large metro areas.
The effect for TISD means 1,000 new students by 2025 — bringing the total population to 9,700, according to a recent demographic study.
The growth is fueling the Temple Independent School District’s needs as it seeks community input to determine taxpayer support for a proposed bond that would pay for a new southeast elementary campus, classroom additions to 14 existing schools, a new food service facility to replace a 1950s-era building near downtown and modern upgrades to restrooms and seating at Wildcat Stadium, among other improvements.
If the school board approves the proposed bond, it would call for a November election in which voters would decide on two propositions — the first, which is for the bulk of upgrades — for between $165 million to $175 million. The second proposition — for Wildcat Stadium improvements — is estimated at $6.5 million
The dollar amounts are a bit fluid, administrators said, but there are targeted ranges to make needed improvements — especially as construction costs rise because of shortages in lumber, concrete and other materials, factors already built in to the proposal, administrators said.
“One of the top priorities of Temple ISD is to meet and exceed the expectations of our community,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Therefore, it stands to reason that the only way to begin a bond planning process is to engage the community. Transparency and collaboration are the primary drivers behind this process and will be from start to finish.”
A community meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. It is the first of three meetings planned this summer.
Other community meetings are planned for July 8 and Aug. 4. The second meeting will prioritize bond projects based on costs and needs.
Earlier this year, the district announced a Citizens Advisory Committee consisting of parents and community stakeholders. The committee will decide Aug. 4 which projects to pursue and then present their recommendations to school trustees at a meeting later that month. Aug. 16 is the deadline to call an election for the Nov. 2 election day.
“The purpose of the first community session is to recalibrate the entire community around bond discussions,” Ott said. “TISD has not discussed a bond is six years, but have continued our planning efforts around long-range planning, facilities master planning and demographic analysis. The TISD Board of Trustees has charged the administration with providing our community a high-level summary in this first planning session. Subsequent meetings will be more specific to ranking projects and evaluating project costs.”
District improvements
The district’s last bond in 2015 funded $136.5 million worth of improvements based on a 10-year facility master plan released in 2011.
Ott said the proposed bond would complete some projects from the 2011 plan and launch projects from the new facilities master plan adopted this year.
Among the projects planned include the elimination of 20 portable classrooms that remain, adding security vestibules on three campuses, auditorium improvements and the renovation of Wildcat Stadium.
“Through the administrative planning process, three themes have surfaced which provide the rationale behind engaging in bond discussions,” Ott said.
The themes, he said are:
• “Honoring the original commitment from our community that included eliminating all portables, finishing renovations and finishing out security measures at all campuses.”
• “Ensuring that our programs are equitably outfitted per our community’s standard of excellence. This includes Fine Arts auditoriums improvements, middle school competition fields and our Ag Facility in our CTE (Career and Technical Education) program.”
• “Lastly is the new and exciting dynamic of growth. After, we take care of our existing families, we need to prepare for our new families. This would include 14 classroom additions across four different schools and adding a brand-new elementary school on the eastside of our community to support all the new housing developments in the southeast quadrant of TISD.”
Wildcat Stadium improvements “will be a separate bond proposition discussion,” Ott said. “This historic stadium was constructed in 1965 and many of the structural issues are in need of repair, including restrooms, seating, concessions, fencing and foundational infrastructure issues.”
The stadium, which was last renovated in 1997, maintains its 1965-era restrooms, which need to be upgraded, he added.
While a community survey showed support for a $185 million bond, Ott said the district sought the lowest costs to keep the combined propositions.
“Obviously, this is just facilities master plan numbers and we have not gone through the community engagement process so those numbers could definitely move,” the superintendent said.
COMMUNITY MEETING
Temple ISD will hold a community meeting for a proposed bond with two propositions. Proposition A is for between $165 million to $175 million, calls for a new southeast elementary campus, classroom additions and other improvements. Proposition B is for $6.5 million for Wildcat Stadium upgrades.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. It is the first of three meetings planned this summer.