Lane closures will begin Monday on the State Loop 121 Nolan Creek bridge deck as a milling operation begins.
The Texas Department of Transportation project will start at 7 a.m. Monday. The work will continue through 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday.
“During the closure, crews will conduct flagging operations and utilize a pilot car to direct traffic through the work area,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said. “The closure will span from just before Nolan Creek to after the bridge ends and reduce traffic to one lane.”
Motorists should expect delays in the area, Smith said.
This work is part of the agency’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road. The road will become a four-lane divided highway with added shared-use paths and sidewalks. The operation will add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439.
TxDOT encourages motorists to pay attention, watch their speed, and eliminate distractions driving through work zones.