Houston Livestock Show Grand Champion Steer

Stiles Patin, right, exhibits his steer, King, on Saturday during the Houston Livestock and Rodeo’s Junior Market Steer Auction. King, which was named Grand Champion Steer, sold in the auction for $550,000.

 Courtesy

HOUSTON — The melody of “Cattle Call” drew onlookers’ attention Saturday to the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion as donors, volunteers and exhibitors anticipated the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Steer Auction.