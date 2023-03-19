HOUSTON — The melody of “Cattle Call” drew onlookers’ attention Saturday to the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion as donors, volunteers and exhibitors anticipated the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Steer Auction.
Milam County 4-H member wins Grand Champion Steer
Patin’s winning entry, King, sells at auction for $550,000
