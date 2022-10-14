Fire officials urge Texans to have an evacuation plan in place that can be used during a wildfire or disaster.
Preparing for fires are highlighted during Fire Prevention Month, observed every October.
“Texas experienced an extremely active wildfire year with a lot of impact to communities,” Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief, said in a news release. “Our firefighters, at the state and local level, are prepared to respond quickly but we need Texans to make evacuation preparations in advance. Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm’s way.”
Bell County remains under a burn ban because of little rain and intensifying drought conditions.
County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt recommended against lifting the ban on outdoor burning during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday. The current burn ban will remain in place until Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. unless lifted early by commissioners.
Mahlstedt said drought conditions in the county worsened again this week even as some factors improved.
Grass fires in the county rose from 33 last week to 36 this week.
Statewide, firefighters have responded to 58 wildfires covering 759 acres during October. Most fires this month have been in East Texas.
Bell County judges the local drought using the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which increased to 645 this week from 619 last week. The index, which measures moisture depletion in an area, ranges from zero at the low end and 800 at the high end. State officials treat any number above 575 on the index as a drought.
“While we can’t control when and where a disaster occurs, we can ensure that we are prepared,” Texas A&M Forest Service said.
The agency on Oct. 7 raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 — the second-lowest rating — due to increased wildfire activity.
Texas A&M Forest Service said it is focused on preparing Texans for any incident, including wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms or tornados, which may require evacuations.
When planning for an evacuation, the agency said to consider the needs of every person and animal in your home. Be sure to update your plan regularly to include seasonal changes, the needs of children as they grow and any updates to insurance or medications.
“Don’t wait for an emergency to occur to start planning for it,” Moorehead said. “Be informed about the risk in your area, monitor conditions and ensure that you are prepared.”
FIRE PREVENTION PLANNING
Texas A&M Forest Service offers some tips for planning evacuations:
• Assemble a go kit that meets the needs of all family members
• Plan for the whole family, including pets and livestock
• Take extra medication, eyeglasses, hearing aids and medical equipment including necessary batteries and power cords
• Have copies of insurance information, phone numbers and other important documents
• Pack personal items including clothes, food, water, toiletries, first aid kit, cash, computers/tablets, phones, chargers and sanitation supplies
• Take priceless items of sentimental value, such as pictures, heirlooms and irreplaceable memorabilia.
• Identify at least two evacuation routes, in case one is impacted, and save them in a navigation system or phone.
• Practice your evacuation plan with all household members. Load your go kit into your vehicle and drive your evacuation routes.
• Work with your local emergency responders and determine if you need to register for a notification service.
For more information on evacuations, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/evacuationresources/.