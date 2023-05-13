BELTON — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Bell County kicked off its 12-hour program at noon Saturday in the livestock building of the Bell County Expo Center.
The schedule included talks about the fight against cancer, games, walking laps around the laid-out course in the building, a luminaria ceremony and a bell-ringing ceremony at midnight.
Rebekah Crawford, emcee, welcomed everyone for joining in the fight for a world free from cancer.
“By the end of this year, 1.6 million people are expected to be newly diagnosed with cancer and 595,690 people will die from the disease,” she said. “Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, and accounts for nearly one of every four deaths.”
It is a worthy opponent, she said.
“But it will never have what we have,” she said. “We have an advantage over cancer because of the generosity of people like you. You have courage, hope, empathy, determination. And together we can make the greatest impact to save lives.”
“Over the next 12 hours, our event will recognize the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer,” she said. “The light and darkness of the day and night parallel the physical effects, emotions and mental state of a cancer patient while undergoing treatment.”
Following her on the program, Lisa Comeau reminded everyone why they came to the relay.
“Each and every one of you is here because you feel compelled to make a difference,” she said. “And together we can.”
She thanked a long list of sponsors headed up by Chick-fil-A in Temple. She also thanked the relay participants who collect donations every year.
“And especially a big thank you to the inspirational survivors and caregivers who are the reason we have hope for a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer,” she said.
In her comments, Barbara Whitis called for those who had been helped by the American Cancer Society to raise their hands. She listed help with transportation, lodging, drugs, a colonoscopy, a mammogram, Pap test and enjoying a smoke-free restaurant.
“Well, the American Cancer Society had a hand in helping make all those efforts possible,” she said. “You have benefited from the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society.”
In her talk, Tori Uceda said cancer survivors are “living proof that we are making a difference in the fight against this disease.”
“As we walk these next 12 hours, let the hope provided by these cancer survivors guide us,” she said. “Let us celebrate their lives and the lives of so many others that have been saved from cancer. Let us celebrate that we are doing something to provide hope to those facing this disease.”
Uceda told the Telegram that she’s a cancer survivor, having had breast cancer for eight years. She went through radiation treatments, had three surgeries, and was able to ring the cancer-free bell in 2015.
She had been involved with Relay for Life earlier, she said, but became disillusioned when her mother died of cancer in 2005.
“I was angry,” she said. “I didn’t want to do anything with the relay. But something told me I should get back.” Then she went through having the disease herself.
“Cancer has touched my life,” she said. “My dad is a colon cancer survivor.”