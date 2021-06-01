Temple High School was put on lock out Tuesday morning after Temple Police officers responded to a suspicious device call in the 800 block of N 31st Street.
The lock out was lifted Tuesday afternoon
Surrounding streets were shut down and the public was asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to remove the device. Temple Police said the device was safely removed.
All activity is normal inside Temple High School at this time, the district reports.