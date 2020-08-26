A June aggravated assault became a Temple homicide case when the victim died July 28 from his injuries, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday.
Timothy Drabick, 59, was the victim of foul play, Temple Police Department investigators determined after his death.
A June 14 shooting occurred at about 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of South 55th Street. Drabick was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition, Christoff said.
The investigation into Drabick’s violent death is one of two unsolved murders in Temple since Jan. 1, according to Christoff.
Bell County Sheriff Department Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, died April 26 in a line-of-duty death caused when he assisted the Temple Police Department with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, Christoff said.
Rhoden laid spike strips along northbound 35 near the FM 93 exit ramp when he was struck by an 18-wheeler.