A Temple man was arrested on April 14 for allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately last fall.
Martin Rocha Jr., 30, faces charges of indecency with a child through sexual contact, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police Department Officer Jessica Johnson, she learned on Oct. 9, 2021, that an 8-year-old girl was allegedly touched inappropriately by Rocha the night before and spoke to the mother of the child.
The mother told Johnson that she found out about what happened to her daughter when a juvenile family member saw the girl crying.
When the girl was asked about her tears, Johnson wrote on the affidavit, the child told them Rocha allegedly touched her the night before at a residence in Temple.
“(The girl) later affirmed her outcry at both the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas and to a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, saying she was touched under her clothes … and all over,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
Rocha’s arrest affidavit was signed on April 12 by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.
Rocha remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $75,000.