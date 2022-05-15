KILLEEN — Three Texas A&M University-Central Texas students — all Temple residents — made very sweet music at the South Texas Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition held April 9 in Corpus Christi.
Competing against students from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas State University, the University of Texas-Rio Grande Val- ley and University of Incarnate Word, the Texas A&M-CT students won in three divisions with three first-place titles.
Kaiya Fowler, a junior who lives in Temple, won first place in the Upper-Level Women’s Musical Theatre Division.
Hope Ash, also a junior and Temple resident, won first place in the Junior Wo-men’s Classical Division.
David Perez-Guerra, a senior and Temple resident, won first place in the Student Accompanist Division.
All three students are former Temple College students, and each is pursuing their undergraduate degree in music at A&M-CT, which began offering the bachelor’s degree in music in 2018.
Fowler and Ash are voice students of Temple College professor Teri Johnson. Perez-Guerra is a piano student of Temple College professor Kate Bae.
Texas A&M-Central Texas and Temple College collaborated to create the degree program, so that community college students are ensured a convenient and affordable undergraduate music degree.
The program also shares resources including the Temple College fine arts faculty and facilities, music halls, rehearsal spaces, and local and regional performances that demonstrate the students’ versatile musical talents.
Since 2018, the Texas A&M-Central Texas music program has experienced significant growth, attracting students from the region, and now enrolls a total of 22 students as of the fall of 2021. Half of the program’s students have graduated and have gone on to teach music, pursue graduate degrees, and perform.