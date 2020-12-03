The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation on Thursday delivered more than $41,000 in grants to teachers in the Belton Independent School District.
BEEF surprised teachers with giant checks for their grants that will support 15 projects at seven campuses, according to the district. An additional $15,000 will be awarded next month.
“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” said Ellen Burnett, BEEF’s vice president of programs. “We are so grateful for the time and effort of our teachers, and this is one of the ways we get to give a little something back to them.”
School board President Suzanne McDonald and Superintendent Matt Smith joined Burnett and other BEEF board members to surprise teachers with their grants.
The grants will be used to purchase books, physical education equipment, flexible seating and items to create a makerspace — an area where students can use their academic skills on projects — and support science, technology, engineering and math learning.
“This money will give these teachers the funds to purchase the supplies and tools for education that they might not be able to get otherwise,” Burnett said. “Most importantly, it will help bring innovative learning into our classrooms.”
Sparta Elementary Principal Julee Manley thanked the foundation for supporting teachers’ work.
“In the hands of our amazing teachers, this grant money is going to help create exceptional learning experiences for Belton ISD students,” Manley said. “We appreciate your partnership.”