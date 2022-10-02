Editor’s note: The Telegram is celebrating National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newspapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region.
Ariana Perry, a junior at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, understands the importance of making voices heard while on campus.
In the midst of a decline in student newspapers nationwide, she, along with a handful of other staff members and volunteers, write for The Bells — the student newspaper at UMHB — and report on topics ranging from campus activities to Crusader sports to COVID-19.
“I think it’s really important for there to be student-oriented newspapers because we understand what students want to hear and what information students need. Things like that,” Perry told the Telegram. “We talk about serious subjects that are going on in our world today and I’m the voice of many students. So my job is extremely important.”
This semester marks her first year writing for the student newspaper as a staff member.
“I had written little stories for class that I submitted to run in The Bells, but the first story that I wrote as a staff writer was over the back-to-school drive for Uvalde shooting victims that the women’s basketball team did,” Perry, who is majoring in journalism with a minor in English, said. “I got to chat with Mark Morefield, the head coach, and he was really sweet and helpful. It helped me learn why they held it and everything, so that was a really cool experience.”
Allyson Hinkle, The Bells editor-in-chief, shares that love of writing features on Crusader sports.
“We cover a lot of football games, but last year I got to write about Coach Pete Fredenburg retiring and his legacy,” she said. “I had a personalized interview with him and everything as a freshman.”
Staff writers, such as Perry, typically dedicate at least 12 hours a week to The Bells as a collective.
“I’ve learned a lot about how fast you kind of have to do things,” Perry, who would like to write for a government entity, said. “But I know it’s probably going to be even faster in the real world, so I’m excited that I’m getting to learn that now so that I don’t have to when I get my first job after graduating next year.”
Hinkle also has enjoyed the countless opportunities she has had to expand her professional expertise.
“This is what I want my career to be,” she said. “Writing in general is something that I’ve always been interested in, but whenever a journalism position opened up at the school I went ahead and took it. We really get to know our community, and I’ve gotten to learn the works of how to outline a page and how to design a newspaper. The overall process has been really enlightening.”
“Newspapers are more important than ever now to help keep people properly informed in order to be able to vote and run their democracy well,” said Rebecca McEntee, who teaches journalism at UMHB. “Newspapers can provide the balance against the bubbles people might otherwise be stuck in on their digital media, where people don’t get fully informed.
“Newspaper reporting by professional journalists provides audiences with the research, experience and tradition that is supported by their companies, which is irreplaceable by news sites that are often just aggregating the news, whether it is local, national or international in topic,” McEntee said.
Hinkle, a sophomore, plans to launch her professional career at a local newspaper following graduation before exploring options in larger markets such as Dallas and New York.
However, in the meantime, she has her mind locked on The Bells, whose upcoming issue is slated to release on Oct. 28.
“We publish twice each semester and students can get the paper free on campus,” Hinkle said. “We are currently working to get our website back up, because people outside of the college campus unfortunately cannot get our paper.”
That increase in accessibility, Perry emphasized, is a priority.
“You don’t realize how important a student newspaper is until you’re on the staff and you’re working,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know about The Bells, so I definitely think that we’ve been working a lot harder this year to make it more known and to make it more accessible to people.”
UMHB students and area residents can send relevant news tips to thebells.umhb@gmail.com.