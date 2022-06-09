There was no silence in the Temple Public Library Thursday morning as music and laughter flooded the halls during the Singing Zoologist show.
“It is everything that I love,” Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist, explained. “I get to be creative, interact with the kids and get them excited about science and animals.”
Miller studied zoology in college and then taught environmental education in zoos. He said he began incorporating music into his education lessons and the children responded enthusiastically, which inspired him into starting the Singing Zoologist show in 1994.
“Obviously I love music and making people laugh, so it’s a combination of everything I love,” he said.
Hundreds of children filled the McLane Room inside the Temple Public Library to see Miller’s educational performance, which taught them about various animals and their habitats with creative, humorous songs.
“It was really entertaining and very funny, even for adults,” Heather Crossley said. “He was really engaging and the kids really enjoyed it. It was also very educational.”
Crossley’s daughters Harper and Drew smiled and laughed throughout the 45-minute performance. Five-year-old Harper said she likes cats, so her favorite song was the one about cheetahs, while her little sister Drew, 3, said she enjoyed the crocodile song.
Miller said the ideal age range for his shows is children between first and third grades, because they enjoy the upbeat music and learning about unexpected animals they may have never heard of before.
Susan Erickson said she brings her kids out to see the performance every summer. She said her daughter loves animals and she likes knowing that her daughter is still learning something during the summer.
Miller said he has a fully booked summer, but will be returning to Temple in the fall to perform for at the Temple Cultural Activities Center. Check www.cacarts.org later in the summer to find out his performance date.
The Temple Public Library has dozens of free events going on throughout the summer. For a full list, visit www.templelibrary.us/calendar.php.