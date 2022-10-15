MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The smell of barbecued ribs, brisket and chicken Saturday filled Ansay Park during the Senior Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Barbecue Cookoff.
Lynn Milam, president of Morgan’s Point Resort Community Outreach for Police, said there would be a payout of $5,000 in prize money, plus a $1,000 scholarship grant for a student planning a career in criminal justice.
“We’re a small community here,” she said. “We want to help out and support the police department. We raise all this money, and then we go out and get sponsors.”
The outreach group wants to help the police throughout the year, she said. And, since the police department is adding a canine unit, the group wants to help get a police car marked and outfitted.
Judges sanctioned by the Texas Barbecue Association were judging entries in chicken, ribs and brisket, she said. Barbecue teams also had the option of entering dessert and beans.
This was the second year to hold the barbecue, Milam said, and the group added live music at the park Friday night.
“People from the community came out and sat and enjoyed the music,” Milam said. “It was a big success.”
Rebecca Hutton, the group’s treasurer, said there were 20 cook teams, 10 bean entries and eight desserts. There was a barbecue team representing the police department and another the fire department, she said.
Joe Medrano of Temple, chief investigator for the county attorney’s office, was representing law enforcement with his grill: Ten-32 BBQ.
That’s the team name, he said, and in “old police talk” it means “man with a gun.”
Medrano was preparing brisket, ribs and chicken. Last year he was in the top 10 in all categories.
“Barbecue’s a crap shoot,” he said. “You cook the best product you can and you leave it up to the judges. There are so many palates out there.”
His son, Reece Medrano, a sophomore at Temple High School, cooks on the newly formed high school barbecue team, he said. Joe Medrano and Corey Mikes are getting the team ready for its first competition in San Antonio in December, he said.
Firefighters Noel Shaver and Dan Castelli were part of the barbecue team for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department. They had a cooker going but also were cooking small cheesecakes in a Dutch oven.
“This is our first barbecue cookoff,” Shaver said. “We’re here to give.”
They came to help the police and if possible do some recruiting for the volunteer fire department, he said.
The returning grand champions from last year, Aimee and Paul Schindler of Temple, were at their cooker: “P.S. I Love BBQ.” He said they were doing “Central Texas-style” chicken, ribs and brisket.
“I use a combination of a couple of different sauces,” he said. “We’ll taste a little bit of each rack and decide which rack is the best before we turn it in. They all cook a little different.”
They barbecue all over Texas and Arkansas, he said.
Aimee said they just went to the Kansas City national competition two weeks ago.
“We got invited because of winning this cookoff last year,” she said.
Tom Nipper, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was killed in November 2017 while making a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple, lived in Morgan’s Point Resort, Milam said.