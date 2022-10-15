Barbecue cookoff

Joe Medrano of Temple prepares ribs Saturday for a barbecue contest at Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The smell of barbecued ribs, brisket and chicken Saturday filled Ansay Park during the Senior Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Barbecue Cookoff.

lcausey@tdtnews.com