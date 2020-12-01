With upcoming freezing temperatures expected for the area, Temple Fire & Rescue is using social media to help residents prepare.
The department warned residents Monday about freezing temperatures that were expected, advising them to cover exposed pipes, shut off sprinklers and avoid any ice. The department also is spreading the word about the city’s two warming shelters.
Santos Soto III, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said that even if it doesn’t rain or snow, residents need to be wary of ice while driving in part due to water from sprinklers or moisture freezing.
“If there is any moisture or precipitation on the roadways, and it is freezing, drive appropriate for the conditions given,” Soto said. “If (residents) have sprinkler systems in their yard, we recommend that they turn them off so they don’t cause ice on any of the streets.”
Soto said for those planning on using space heaters to keep warm, they should keep a 3-foot space around the device clear to prevent any fires.
In light of a fire Monday night due to soot buildup, Soto said the department recommends residents get their chimneys cleaned at least once a year. He said this applies to everyone, not only those who regularly use their fireplaces.
Warming stations
To help those who are homeless in the area get away from the cold, both of Temple’s two warming stations opened Monday.
Both Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army provided the warming stations which sheltered and fed about 19 people. Roy Rhodes, the pastor for Temple Impact Church, said the church’s warming station reached its capacity of 15 people while those from the Salvation Army said they only had about four.
Rhodes said both warming stations, which follow the same guidelines for opening, were not expected to open Tuesday night but were preparing for tonight as well as Thursday and Friday nights.
The two warming shelters open each night when the temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees — or 35 degrees when wet — when taking into account wind-chill.
The low tonight is expected to drop to 35 degrees, followed by 31 degrees Thursday night and 32 degrees Friday night.