Editor’s note: One in a series on Sunshine Week.
BELTON — Bell County handles thousands of government documents each week — and hard-working staff members throughout different offices and agencies often can quickly find a record when requested by the media.
From property records to jail mugshots, media members often receive requested documents within hours on the same day after a request is made. Many documents are posted online, such as jail information and mugshots, which are accessible to the public and searchable by date and inmate name.
Officials say the county strives to be as transparent as possible.
“It is very important that there be transparency in what our elected officials do, and by having public information available to our constituents, that lends to our very (goal),” Bell County Clerk Shelly Coston said. “Educating the public about what the duties of the elected officials are, in each and every office, is a very powerful tool in helping people find out and learn what they can find out about their own situation.”
Many law enforcement records are generally public — and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department is responsive in supplying requested information to the media, Chief Deputy Jeff Buuck said.
Buuck said the department always follows the position of the Texas Attorney General when it comes to open records requests.
“The default position always on an open records request is that that record is public,” he said. “So, unless there is an established exception, our stance is that we release the record.”
In several instances this year, the Telegram received jail mugshots and information from the sheriff’s department within minutes after a request was made.
“The sheriff believes in transparency and we believe in transparency, and we are not shy about it,” Buuck said. “We serve the public and our employees understand that. When we mess up, we are transparent about that and let the citizens know that whatever information we need to push to the citizens, we absolutely do that.”
In the past, the sheriff’s department has been responsive about releasing videos when jail workers are accused or charged in inmate assaults, although the agency did protest the release of a video in the deputy-related 2016 shooting of Lyle P. Blanchard, 58, of Harker Heights. Cpl. Shane Geers was cleared by a grand jury in the shooting.
County Judge David Blackburn said transparency among local government offices “provides better results to the people the government serves.”
“I think the more people know, and the more educated they are about the subject or the topic or the issue at hand, the better the decision that is made,” Blackburn said.
Public information officer
In October, the county hired James Stafford as public information officer, about five weeks after the initial hire, Alex Reich, resigned from the newly created position on Sept. 1 after only a day on the job.
Reich’s resignation came after a story resurfaced about her previous employment at the Oklahoma TV station KOCO-TV, where she was known on air as Alex Housden. In 2019, Reich compared how her black co-anchor, Jason Hackett, took selfie photos similar to a baby gorilla — apologizing for the act the next day.
Reich later clarified to the Telegram that she was referring to the way the gorilla took a close-up selfie, similar to Hackett who was known for close-up selfies.
Stafford, who was the public information officer at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for the past nine years, frequently issues news releases about local government and its response to the coronavirus during the pandemic. He also maintains contact with local reporters and editors on various issues, and responds quickly to media inquiries.
“Getting the first county-wide public information officer in place has been a really good thing,” Blackburn said. “And I think that has helped us immensely in getting information, and getting information out more timely.”
“We are not perfect, by any means, but I think we are better than what we were,” he said.
Informing the public
Coston said Stafford, as the public information officer, is a great resource to inform residents about county programs.
“We have a product in our land records department, which are a public record, that we have instituted, a product called Property Fraud Alert,” Coston said. “You will be notified, once you sign up for this free subscription, if there are any property records filed in Bell County in your own name. You get an automatic alert system sent right to your phone or your email. While these records are all available to the public, you don’t always know if something is being recorded in your name without your knowledge.”
Coston said the alert is an example of one way the county is trying to be proactive and inform its residents.