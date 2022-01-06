Two Temple residents were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
City of Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said that at about 10:11 p.m., officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a crash involving a red Kia and another vehicle in the area of West Adams Avenue and Meadowbrook Drive.
“Witness advised the driver of the Kia SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking another vehicle,” she said.