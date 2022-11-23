A 10-year-old Copperas Cove resident unable to fathom anyone going without food for the holidays donated her entire savings to feed those in need.
Crystal Clawson said her daughter, Addison, came home from school one day with a simple request.
“She said, ‘Mom, you know all that money I’ve been saving to get a four-wheeler ... would you be upset if I buy food for people for Thanksgiving instead?’,” Clawson said, adding that her daughter’s request brought tears to her eyes.
“I was truly blown away and just overwhelmed with her kindness and pure heart,” she said.
The 10-year-old asked to donate to House Creek Elementary School’s Food for Families food drive for Central Texas.
For the past year, Addison Clawson saved her money to buy the four-wheeler of her dreams, but once she heard people in need sometimes go hungry on one of her favorite holidays, her priorities changed.
“A lot of people need food, but I just wanted a four-wheeler,” Addison Clawson said by phone. “I want people to be happy and have food for Thanksgiving.”
With her parents’ permission, she used her savings to buy 256 grocery items, including cornbread mix, various canned goods, desserts and other Thanksgiving culinary necessities.
On Friday, Addison’s mother made a “humble brag” post to the Facebook group Copperas Cove Hot Topics about her daughter’s good deed, hoping to spread a little holiday cheer.
Within hours, the post garnered more than a 1,000 reactions on social media and a complete stranger organized an effort to rebuild her daughter’s savings.
Nikki Ewing, of Harker Heights, stumbled upon the Facebook post and was so touched by the 10-year-old’s generosity she started a GoFundMe page to raise enough money to buy Addison’s dream four-wheeler.
“I came across this little girl who had given up all her money, and it just touched my heart,” Ewing said. “I feel like the way the world is going, it’s so ugly these days, I just thought it was so sweet of her and I wanted to give back.”
Ewing, a Waco paramedic, said the young girl’s charitable spirit reminded her of her late mother.
“My mom passed away a year and a half ago; she always taught me if you can give, give, and at least make one person smile a day,” Ewing said. “She was always a giver even if she didn’t have it; she’d give her last two dollars to someone.”
Crystal Clawson said her daughter’s donation will become an annual tradition at their house for years to come.
As of Monday afternoon, Ewing’s fundraiser for the Clawsons had raised $730. To view the GoFundMe page, go to https://bit.ly/3ENiDBY.