A traffic light near the nearly completed Lake Belton High School in West Temple will be activated next week, a news release said.
The traffic light is at the intersection of State Highway 317 and Prairie View Road, also known as FM 2483. Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said flashing lights will be activated Monday and the light will be completely operational Tuesday.
The light is part of the city’s second phase of the Prairie View Road improvement project. Belton-based R.T. Schneider Construction has been working on the improvements since early 2018.
“Activation of the new signal enables the contractor to close the existing segment of FM 2483 and complete expansion of the new FM 2483 pavement section to four lanes,” Simmons said.
The project stretches 1.2 miles from FM 2483 to North Pea Ridge Road, and is mostly focused on widening the streets to four lanes.
“The project also realigns the existing roadway and consolidates two separate SH 317 intersections at Prairie View Road and FM 2483 into one signalized intersection,” Simmons said.
The project, she said, is expected to be completed sometime in the spring — ahead of Lake Belton High School’s opening.
Jarrod Sterzinger, an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson Architects, told the Belton school board in December that Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road, was 80 percent complete.
The campus — the Belton Independent School District’s second comprehensive high school — opens in the fall semester.