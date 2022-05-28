Although Stephen “Stretch” Armstrong loves to spend his free time cruising up and down the streets of Bell County on his motorcycle, he also knows the therapeutic power of arts and crafts.
On Wednesday, Armstrong, a Killeen resident who has served with the U.S. Army for more than a decade, took to Help Heal Veterans in Temple — an organization that has maintained its decades-long belief that arts and crafts are a “time-tested healing tool” for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
“I’m with the Strays MC, a veteran’s motorcycle club, and anytime Help Heal Veterans has events, we try to come out and show our support,” he said. “I’ve been supporting this place for about four or five years now … and it’s a little safe space for us to just take our mind off things.”
With Memorial Day approaching, Armstrong and
other participants had the opportunity to create a customizable wooden candle holder that holds a two-by-two-inch photograph to honor and memorialize fallen soldiers.
“I don’t have enough photos or the time to build enough of these … so there are quite a few people that this is going to be for. We’re not greedy,” Armstrong, 34, said.
He emphasized how it is a privilege to have a Help Heal Veterans site in Bell County.
“There are only two shops like this in the U.S. and we get one,” he said. “Unfortunately, not a lot of people know about it. So there’s a lot of contact through Facebook and other social media sites to reach people.”
However, Armstrong understands that word of mouth can only go so far.
“I would say at least come check it out, because you never know what they have that can help you or what they have that can help others until you actually come out here,” he said. “And it’s free. It’s no cost at all. All you got to do is get here. What’s the worst that can happen?”
Each year, nearly 1 million kits are produced and shipped from Help Heal Veterans’ headquarters in Winchester, Calif., to community-based arts and craft centers nationwide.
“We are committed to placing our therapeutic craft kits in the hands of our veteran community,” Trish Alger, a craft case specialist at Help Heal Veterans in Temple, previously told the Telegram. “We are offering each veteran a chance to take home five craft kits each day when they come into our facility at 819 S. Fifth St., Temple. Our craft care specialists can assist with finishing the craft, painting, embellishments, etc.”
The Temple facility, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, has nearly 200 different kits available — materials that can be delivered via a mailing program.
“My dad is a Vietnam vet who lives in East Texas so he’s on the mailing list,” Armstrong said. “Once he completes his kits, he contacts the organization here or the distributor that he has near him and is sent more kits.”