Thousands of Temple-area residents spent their Thursday evening getting into the holiday spirit during the 23rd annual Feast of Sharing — a community meal and gathering hosted by H-E-B at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Community dinner: Thousands attend H-E-B Feast of Sharing
Joel Valley
