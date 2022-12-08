Feast of Sharing

Richard Schrimsher and his wife Terry Lynn perform Christmas carols for Temple-area residents during the 23rd annual Feast of Sharing at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Thursday.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

Thousands of Temple-area residents spent their Thursday evening getting into the holiday spirit during the 23rd annual Feast of Sharing — a community meal and gathering hosted by H-E-B at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.

