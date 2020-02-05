BELTON — The pedestrian killed Monday on westbound Interstate 14 was identified Wednesday.
Bryan Clay Amaro, 33, of Killeen reportedly walked in the lane of travel and a passing 18-wheeler hit him, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The crash happened near Belton’s city limits.
The truck driver stopped and assisted in the investigation.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Amaro dead at 7:49 p.m.
According to Texas law, a pedestrian must walk on the left side of the roadway or shoulder of the roadway facing traffic, if at all possible, Washko said. A pedestrian could be following the law, but still face a risk of being hit or killed by a motorist.