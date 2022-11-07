More than two months after an initial inquiry, the city of Cameron responded to the arrest and indictment of one of their police sergeants, James Sherer.
“I do apologize for the delay; however, this did not pull across as an open records request,” said City Secretary Amy Harris in an email to the Telegram. “The City of Cameron does not have a statement on the charge.”
James Sherer, 40, of Cameron, was indicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, on Aug. 18, according to a news release from Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.
The Telegram sent questions to city officials through the publicly available email addresses of City Manager Ricky Tow and Cameron Police Department Chief Lonnie Gosh on Aug. 18.
A follow-up email was sent on Aug. 19. It was followed up on Sept. 14. Phone calls and voice messages were also left unanswered by the city officials.
In October, Tow responded to a Telegram editor’s phone call.
On Oct. 28, Harris asked for a copy of the emails and responded on Nov. 4. Harris deferred all questions about the narrative of the arrest to Torrey.
Torrey provided a copy of the indictment on Sept. 14.
He said there was no arrest affidavit on the charge since the case was presented directly to a grand jury, who decided to bill the case.
“We did what is called a direct file,” Torrey said. “An officer testified in front of the grand jury in regard to Sherer’s problems. In this case, we just had officers testify to the grand jury in hopes they would return an indictment, which they did.”
Harris said the alleged crime — destruction of drugs — occurred while Sherer was a city employee. Sherer was employed in the city from May 21, 2017, until Aug. 5, 2022.
“The City screens police officers according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOL) and City practice and policy,” she said. “All information is forwarded to COLE prior to commissioning.”
However, on Aug. 18, when the indictment was announced, Sherer’s profile and photos were still displayed on the department’s website.
Indicted charge
The indictment from the Milam County grand jury alleged Sherer destroyed drugs during a law enforcement investigation.
On May 11, in Milam County, Sherer, knowing that an investigation or official proceeding was pending or in progress, destroyed or concealed drugs suspected to be MDMA, a synthetic drug usually known as Ecstasy or Molly, the indictment said.
Milam County Jail records showed Sherer was arrested on Aug. 19 at 7:32 p.m. and was released less than an hour later at 8:30 p.m. after he posted a $10,000 bond.