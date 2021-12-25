Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow is continuing to honor its namesake, Capt. Henry Waskow, with the soon-to-be stand-alone campus opting for red and purple as its official colors.
“New Tech is named after Capt. Henry Waskow, a Belton native and Purple Heart recipient who fought and died in World War II (during the battle for San Pietro),” Principal Kim Winters said in a news release. “Waskow’s legacy was largely defined by his commitment to helping others and dedicating his life to having a positive impact on those he led, his community and his country.”
Winters highlighted how red and purple were favored for its connection to Waskow and the Purple Heart he earned with the U.S. Army.
“We tossed around a ton of ideas, but the Purple Heart and the meaning behind it is just such a big part of who we are as a campus community. We kept coming back to that,” she said. “Wednesday (Dec. 15) for example, is our seventh annual Purple Heart Servant Leadership Day where our entire school community will complete service projects to honor Capt. Waskow’s memory.”
Belton New Tech also will tie a piece of its history to Harris High School — Belton’s former segregated campus in Belton. Like Harris High School, Belton New Tech High School mascot will be the Dragons.
“Our students and staff especially liked the connection to Harris High School and how dragons are associated with imagination and creativity,” Winters said. “It feels right on a lot of levels.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith echoed that sentiment.
“I’m proud of the way our New Tech leadership sought student and staff voice in this process,” he said. “The recommendations they brought forward were thoughtful and honoring of the school’s namesake and the area’s history. I know I’m excited to wear my red and purple gear and be the biggest Dragon fan there is.”
Belton New Tech High School will begin serving as a “stand-alone school of choice” during the 2022-23 academic year — a transition Belton ISD trustees approved in October.
The campus has operated as a program of Belton High School since Lake Belton High School opened in fall 2020.
“Current freshmen will have the choice to either become a full-time New Tech student or enroll at their home campus,” Lomeli said. “Current New Tech freshmen, who live in the Lake Belton High School attendance zone, will have the option to remain at (Belton High) as a full-time student.”
Arturo Lomeli, Belton ISD’s executive director of secondary campus leadership, believes many are excited for the campus to further develop its own culture.
“There’s a set of parents that are also very much excited for the idea that New Tech would become its own school ... and that they’ll be a part of their own school community,” Lomeli said. “Those parents do exist.”