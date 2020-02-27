Temple High’s UIL One-Act play team is headed to Waco this Saturday for their district 12-6A “zone” competition.
This year’s performance is Mac Beth — an Erica Schmidt adaptation of Shakespeare’s MacBeth, which originally premiered in a 2019 performance at the Seattle Repertory Theater.
“If I could speak to the audience, I would tell them to come in with an open mind,” senior Olivia Cabrera said. “I believe it’s more of a commentary on female violence. You’re so intrigued by the story, it doesn’t matter that we’re women playing men’s roles.”
The 17-year-old — who portrays Lady Macbeth — shares her co-stars’ excitement for the opportunity to finally perform for an audience.
“We haven’t performed in front of an audience yet, so we haven’t gotten a true audience reaction yet,” senior Kerynn Eckenrode said. “We’ve performed it in front of our people and we’ve performed in front of a couple of outside judges, but we haven’t really seen how the audience will react … and honestly it’s hard to even predict.”
But Kerynn, 18, knows they won’t be bored.
“You’re not going to be doing the Shakespeare shuffle in your seat,” Kerynn said.
This year’s district competition was divided into zones for the first round of competition — a system Temple High has become familiar with since being reclassified as a UIL 6A school. Temple High will compete against Midway High, Harker Heights High and Waco High at University High, 3201 S. New Road.
Three of those four schools will advance to the district competition on Saturday, March 7, at the Midway Performing Arts Center in Hewitt.
Performances will begin at 2 p.m. with Temple High’s show slated for 2:50 p.m. However, attendees should arrive by 2:45 p.m. since doors will remain closed during each performance.
“It’s unique and it’s daring,” Natasha Tolleson, Temple High’s head theater director, said. “Most of the time Macbeth is done, it’s this big testosterone male battle with killing. Ours is a lot more about what makes the characters do what they do.”
Temple High has a history of excellence in UIL competition, placing as district champion for the past 27 years. The team has advanced to the state finals 6A competition in four of the past five years; placing fifth out of 254 programs just last year.
“To see a program that can win district that long of a run is amazing to see,” Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s fine arts director, said. “I’m fully anticipating this play going very far. This is a really unique presentation of Macbeth.”
Lotspeich stressed how Temple High’s theater program has achieved continued success thanks to the emphasis placed on every detail that goes into a showing.
“One of the hallmarks of Temple is that it’s not just about the acting that’s happening on the stage … But it’s also all the behind the scenes action with all the technical work, lights and costuming. It’s a complete package.”