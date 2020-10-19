A Temple man was arrested Monday by Belton Police officers after he allegedly pulled a woman out of a vehicle and choked her on the street outside of her residence.
Angel Christopher Garcia, 25, was charged with assault of a family/household member by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony.
Garcia went on Oct. 2 to the Belton home of his ex-girlfriend in the 100 block of West Comay Circle. The woman was in a vehicle with a friend when he pulled her out, dragged her into the road and assaulted her, an arrest affidavit said.
“The suspect fled prior to our arrival,” Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
The victim said Garcia choked her after he put his hands around her neck. She thought she would pass out, but he stopped after headlights from another vehicle lit up the area, the affidavit said.
The victim’s friend also gave a statement about what Garcia reportedly did.
Belton Police officers saw and took photos of the injuries to the woman’s neck.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the Oct. 5 warrant for Garcia’s arrest.
Garcia’s bond Monday was set at $100,000.