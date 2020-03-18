United Way of Central Texas is altering some of its programming in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We continue to follow the guidance given by our local, state, and national officials,” said Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of United Way of Central Texas. “All decisions have been made by following protocols in place that will best protect our volunteers, clients, staff, and community.”
All VITA appointments were suspended and all clients are encouraged to go to myfreetaxes.com until further notice. The new information will be on the United Way of Central Texas website and will be updating as the organization is notified.
Hometown Huddle planned at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was canceled until 2021.
The 211 helpline continues to take calls with specific COVID-19 resource information. Agencies that may offer resources in the community are asked to let the local 211 administrators know if there is information that needs to be added and if there is anything the service can do to assist in getting information out to the community.
“We are adhering to all CDC recommendations of social distancing and measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” O’Banion said.
The United Way of Central Texas has received requests to donate to COVID-19 efforts. The agency set up a COVID-19 designation for donations. Individuals can donate on the United Way of Central Texas website, which will be updated with information the community needs to stay connected.