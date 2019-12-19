Three vehicles were stolen sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning from Garlyn Shelton Mazda.
Taken from a detail bay were a 2016 Volkswagen Passat, a 2020 Mazda C30 and a 2020 Mazda 3, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
Officers went at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to 5700 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop to investigate the report. The case is still active.
Burglars target Chase ATM
An ATM at Chase Bank, 3004 S. 31st St., was the target of an attempted burglary, according to Weems.
Officers went at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the damaged ATM. However, the thieves were not able to completely break into it.
Burglars tried to break into the Chase Bank ATM at 2363 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in October, too.
The cases are active.