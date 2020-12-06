Roads in downtown Temple near Santa Fe Plaza will be closed off Monday afternoon in preparation for the city’s first frozen Christmas parade.
The city’s 74th Annual Christmas Parade will be different this year, switching the roles of spectators and floats as part of measures to help enforce social distancing. A livestream of the parade, and the city’s tree lighting ceremony, will be available on the Temple Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Attendees will drive through the parade route with displays stationed on either side of the street, and will be asked to remain in their vehicles to remain socially distant.
Temple Police Department officers will start lining up at the parade’s entrance on South 11th Street where it connects to Central Avenue at 6:15 p.m. before the parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending will have two hours to drive through the frozen parade, guided by a police vehicle, until the event ends at 8:30 p.m.
The parade route will start at the intersection of South 11th and Central, circle around Santa Fe Plaza using Avenues A and B and end by having participants exit at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis will hold a tree lighting virtually, which will be displayed at 6:25 p.m. before the start of the parade.
To help residents get in the parade spirit, city officials are encouraging those who plan to attend to decorate their vehicles as well.
“The annual Christmas parade has been a tradition for generations of Temple residents,” Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. “This year, we are excited to present this reimagined format that maintains the health and safety of our community.”